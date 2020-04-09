Adinne's Special Day

Adinne Jaxx Freeman, 8, poses behind a poster that reads "Honk for my B-Day" in the front yard of her home on Herrington Road in Elizabeth City, Tuesday. Adinne's family originally had scheduled a pool party for her at the Albemarle Family YMCA, but that was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Adinne's mom, Heather Higgins Freeman, said the family decided to hold a party at their home instead. To follow social distancing rules, the party included just two of Adinne's cousins and an aunt.