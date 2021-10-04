Second Ward City Councilman Gabriel Adkins said Monday that a backlash against his businesses over his public stance on Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death five months ago was the reason he decided to resign his council seat Monday.
“Social media posts, nasty emails, just different things and I have just had enough,” Adkins said. “I’m ready to be done with it all.”
Adkins announced via email late Friday his plan to resign his council seat effective Monday at 8 a.m. Adkins owns several businesses, including a funeral home and a catering business.
Adkins has been a vocal critic of Pasquotank County officials since Brown's fatal shooting by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s deputies on April 24. He said that criticism has affected his businesses' bottom line, and ultimately led him to decide it was time to walk away from politics.
“The biggest thing is since the Andrew Brown murder, and my stance with that and everything that is happening in the community, my businesses have been suffering because of the position I took with that,” Adkins said. “I haven’t been getting the support from the community that I used to get.’’
Adkins' resignation came a day after City Council voted 4-2 to terminate Montre Freeman as Elizabeth City's city manager after only nine months on the job.
Adkins didn't attend the Sept. 30 meeting where council voted to terminate Freeman after an hour and 15-minute closed session. He also didn't council's Sept. 27 meeting, which also included a closed session to discuss a personnel matter.
Adkins said he was shocked that City Council voted to terminate Freeman.
“I didn’t even actually know that was going to happen the way it happened that particular night,” Adkins said.
He also said he would have voted not to terminate Freeman.
“I would have voted to keep him,” Adkins said. “There are things I disagreed with but I believe in giving everybody a second chance. That was my whole stance but I had some things come up where I couldn’t be there.’’
Adkins said he was out of the state for the Sept. 27 meeting and when he returned last week he had close contact with a family member who had tested positive for COVID-19. He said that caused him to miss the Sept. 30 meeting where Freeman was terminated.
Adkins said he reached out to health officials at Albemarle Regional Health Services seeking advice about whether he should attend the Sept. 30 meeting. Adkins said he was told he needed to quarantine.
Adkins said he informed Mayor Bettie Parker and City Council that he was told to quarantine and would miss the meeting.
“They knew Thursday afternoon that I would not be in attendance at that meeting,” Adkins said.
The four councilors who voted to terminate Freeman were Jeannie Young, Chris Ruffieux, Billy Caudle and Michael Brooks. The two who voted against his termination were Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and Councilor Kem Spence. Councilor Darius Horton also didn't attend either the Sept. 27 meeting or Sept. 30 meeting. He has not returned a phone message seeking comment.
In his resignation email, Adkins said it was an honor to serve on City Council.
"It has been an honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this great city for the past four years," Adkins said in the email sent to Mayor Bettie Parker and other members of City Council. "It is time for me to move on to another chapter in my life and I can no longer serve in this capacity of city government. Best wishes to you all."
City Attorney William Morgan said Monday he was still researching how Adkins’s seat will be filled. Part of that will include discussing the issue with elections officials, he said.