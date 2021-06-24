Two Elizabeth City councilors voiced support Wednesday night for increasing the city property tax rate by 10 cents and spending most of the additional revenue it would generate on pay raises for all city employees.
Councilors Gabriel Adkins and Kem Spence said they would support a 10-cent hike after hearing concerns from around 75 employees at a meeting that the city’s pay scale is too low.
No official action was taken because the special City Council meeting lacked a quorum. Only Adkins, Spence, Councilwoman Jeannie Young and Mayor Bettie Parker attended the meeting, which was called by Parker and Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton on Tuesday.
Parker said Walton was absent because he was awaiting medical test results in Virginia. She also said Councilor Chris Ruffieux called her before the meeting to say he was also in Virginia.
Councilors Michael Brooks, Billy Caudle and Darius Horton also missed Wednesday's meeting.
“I did not hear from them,” Parker said of the three.
City Council voted on June 14 to include a 5-cent property tax rate increase when it called for a June 28 public hearing on the city’s almost $70 million budget.
Parker broke a 4-4 tie in favor of the 5-cent increase, siding with Adkins, Walton, Horton and Spence for the tax hike.
Voting against the 5-cent increase were Young, Ruffieux, Caudle and Brooks.
Parker said at the time she favored a 7-cent increase in the tax rate but described the 5-cent boost as a compromise.
But after being told by nine employees representing different departments that some employees are working second jobs to make ends meet while others are leaving for better paying jobs, Spence and Adkins said they would seek a 10-cent increase in the tax rate at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“I’m going to make the motion for it Monday night,” Adkins said of the 10-cent hike.
“I will push for 10 cents,” Spence said.
City Council was told last month by an outside consultant that what the city pays its employees is “dreadful and a disservice” and that $1.1 million is needed in the next fiscal budget to make its pay structure competitive.
City Manager Montre Freeman told employees that a 10-cent hike would accomplish that goal because it would raise an additional $1,133,970 in revenue.
The city must have a fiscal year 2021-22 budget in place by July 1.