A day after Elizabeth City City Council voted to fire the city manager, a city councilor who didn't take part in the vote says he plans to resign.
Second Ward Councilman Gabriel Adkins announced via email late Friday his plan to resign his council seat effective Monday at 8 a.m.
"It has been a honor and privilege to serve the citizens of this great city for the past four years," Adkins said in the email sent to Mayor Bettie Parker and other members of City Council. "It is time for me to move on to another chapter in my life and I can no longer serve in this capacity of city government. Best wishes to you all."
Adkins, who was first elected in 2017, couldn't immediately be reached for comment Saturday morning.
Adkins and fellow Councilman Darius Horton were absent from a pair of closed-door council meetings this week, the second of which ended with a 4-2 vote by council to fire City Manager Montre Freeman.
Voting to fire Freeman were councilors Jeannie Young, Michael Brooks, Billy Caudle and Adkins' fellow 2nd Ward Councilor Chris Ruffieux.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton and Councilor Kem Spence voted against Caudle's motion, seconded by Ruffieux, to fire Freeman.