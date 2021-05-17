Elizabeth City City Councilman Gabriel Adkins alleged Sunday that he has security camera footage showing a Pasquotank sheriff’s deputy urinating at one of his businesses this past weekend.
Adkins posted two videos to his Facebook Page, one of which allegedly shows a sheriff’s deputy walking between a shed and carport and urinating at Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 N. Road Street.
Adkins said a Pasquotank deputy also apparently showed up at his business early Saturday morning as well. But that video only shows what Adkins said was a sheriff’s vehicle.
Neither Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten nor County Manager Sparty Hammett immediately responded to a request for comment Monday.
Adkins made the claims about the deputies during a rally Sunday afternoon demanding the release of all the body camera footage in the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.
Adkins told around the 200 people assembled for the rally and march that urinating in public is against the law and that he intended to press charges in the case.
Adkins said he planned to meet with his attorneys late Monday and that he would probably file charges on Tuesday.
“I am waiting to speak with a couple of lawyers to take care of this matter for me,” Adkins said Monday afternoon.
Adkins said he received text alerts from his security cameras detecting movement both early Saturday and Sunday morning. Adkins said he received Sunday’s text at 3:43 a.m.
“You could hear it, you can hear the urination hitting the ground,” Adkins said. “Those cameras that I have are very sensitive. Stopped in the exact same spot as the deputy the night before and started urinating.’’
Adkins said he received a text alert at 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning alerting him that movement was detected on his security camera. He also said that up until Saturday the cameras had never detected a sheriff’s deputy patrolling his business.
Adkins said Monday that he doesn’t know what the deputy did Saturday morning. He has questions, though, after watching Sunday’s security camera footage.
“I see a sheriff vehicle coming from around the front of my building to the back and it stopped,” Adkins said. “All I could hear was that he got out of the truck. I couldn’t see where they went.”
Adkins said he wonders if he is being targeted by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office because of his involvement in the daily protests that have followed Brown’s death.
“I don’t know if they are trying to plant something around my business or make some kind of statement,” Adkins said. “It’s bad that I have to feel that way about law enforcement. These are the people that we hire and elect to keep us safe.’’
Adkins said he “reached out” to the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office Sunday but has received no response.
“I left Sheriff Wooten a voicemail on his cell phone to try and see what the heck is going on,” Adkins said. “I haven’t heard anything back. I don’t know what is going on. I want answers. I don’t know if this is retaliation against me.”