CURRITUCK — More than 60 dogs seized from a kennel owner in Currituck County last month because their living conditions were considered unsafe will soon be made available for adoption.
Currituck County officials announced Thursday that the owner of the 61 dogs seized from Bentwood Labradors on Jan. 28 has officially relinquished ownership of the animals, allowing the Currituck Animal Shelter to begin processing them for adoption.
The animal shelter has already received a large number of applications seeking to adopt the animals, the county said. Some applications have already been approved; others will be processed as quickly as possible, the county said. Those seeking to adopt will be contacted when animals are ready.
Noting that will happen for some dogs sooner than others, the county asked for patience.
“Anyone interested in adoption must understand that some dogs will have health conditions that will require attention and time to recover to full health,” county spokesman Randall Edwards said. “Many were very underweight and dehydrated. Many have poor dental health. The dogs are not house trained.”
According to the county, Currituck Animal Control officers responded Jan. 28 to a report of stray dogs running loose on Robert Walker Road in Moyock. When they arrived, officers discovered a number of dogs in outdoor kennels at Bentwood Labradors which Currituck officials described as “extremely unsanitary.”
Officers also discovered a deceased adult female dog in the kennel area and saw that a number of other dogs appeared to be in poor health.
Because several of the dogs required immediate medical care, a group was taken to the Currituck County Animal Shelter. Edwards said later that four of the dogs were taken to Roanoke Island Animal Clinic for treatment.
Bentwood Labradors owner Tim Warren was charged with 61 counts of failure to provide animals with medical care, adequate food and water, and sanitary living conditions; eight counts of violating the county’s restraint ordinance; and eight counts of allowing animals to create a nuisance.
Warren was also charged with one count of failing to provide veterinarian care to an animal, resulting in its death.
The county said residents seeking updates about the dogs’ health and information about specific animals can call the shelter at 252-453-8682. The shelter at 140 Aviation Parkway in Barco is also open on the following schedule for anyone wishing to visit: noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. The shelter is closed on Mondays.