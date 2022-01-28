EDENTON — Partnering for safer drivers.
That is the goal of a new initiative launched by Advance Auto Parts and the Edenton Police Department to help motorists with minor equipment violations afford getting them repaired.
On Dec. 30, Advance Auto donated $100 in gift cards to the Edenton store, which in turn passed them on to Edenton police.
According to Edenton police Chief Henry King, whenever officers observe a motorist with a minor equipment violation — nonfunctioning headlights, taillights or turn signals — they can hand them a $20 Advance Auto gift card to use on materials to get their car fixed.
According to King, the items eligible for the gift cards include:
• Headlight bulbs and assemblies (HID, LED, sealed beam)
• Brake, stop and taillight bulbs and assemblies
• Fog lights and bulbs
• Turn signal bulbs
• Side marker bulbs
• Parking lights
• Backup and reverse lights
• License plate lights
• Windshield wiper blades (front and rear).
Five $20 gift cards have been allotted to the police department to start the program, which will be managed by Patrol Captain Daroyll Brown. Once those five gift cards are gone, King said more will be on the way.
“Our local Advance Auto has committed to issuing more gift cards to be distributed to the patrol captain,” King said.
Community residents may also receive gift cards at various meetings, events and other police-hosted venues.
If a motorist notifies a police officer that their vehicle has one of the malfunctions on the eligibility list, the malfunction will then be verified and the officer will hand them a gift card. If the officer is not carrying any cards, they will contact Brown to make arrangements to get the motorist a gift card.
Officers can also offer to connect motorists with Brown or King if, during a traffic stop, they notice malfunctions with a vehicle.
All gift cards will be redeemable at Advance Auto Parts at 1107 North Broad Street in Edenton. Each gift card will be documented and tracked by designated personnel.
Any questions or concerns regarding the new initiative should contact the Edenton Police Department at (252) 482-5144.