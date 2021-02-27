The Daily Advance, The Perquimans Weekly and the Chowan Herald received a combined 17 awards during the 2020 North Carolina Press Association contest, including a special award for exceptional work upholding the public's right to get information from its government.
The awards were announced Friday evening during the N.C. Press Association's annual conference, held virtually this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Daily Advance won six awards in the contest's D division, the Chowan Herald won eight awards in the contest's A division and The Perquimans Weekly won two awards, also in the A division.
The Perquimans Weekly Editor Miles Layton also won the Henry Lee Weathers Freedom of Information award in the contest's community division, a special award sponsored by The Associated Press and presented to journalists or newspapers for exceptional work advancing or upholding the cause of freedom of information.
The contest's judges presented Layton the Weathers award for his news coverage and editorials about taxpayer-funded trips by Hertford Town Council members and his calls for reforming the town‘s travel policy.
In a video, awards emcee Shannon Vickery of PBS NC noted that Layton's ”public record requests led to the uncovering of cost associated with travel and led to a halt of any new council travel, as well as a review of the town's finances and a revision of the (town's) travel policy."
Vickery said the contest's judges considered Layton's coverage of town government in Hertford "a great example of using the press to protect readers‘ and taxpayers‘ interest and holding public officials‘ feet to the fire."
"It was nice to see that some oversights unearthed by the paper resulted in positive and forward-thinking change for the town," Vickery said, quoting the judges.
The three newspapers' other award winners included Daily Advance Sports Editor Malcolm Shields and former Sports Writer David Gough, who won a first-place award for sports coverage for their Nov. 2-3 entry.
The Daily Advance also won five awards in the contest's advertising category.
Lisa Bailey and the newspaper's creative staff won a first-place award for their Northeastern Flooring "Merry Christmas" ad in the Home Furnishings and Appliances category.
Rich Houghton and the creative staff won three second-place awards: one for their Museum of the Albemarle Gift Shop Holiday ad in the Small Ad category; one for their Carpet Connection Summer Clearance ad in the Home Furnishings and Appliances category; and one for their Prodigy Realty — Now Open ad in the real estate category.
Houghton and the creative staff also won a third-place award for their Century 21 ad, also in the Real Estate category.
Chowan Herald Editor Nicole Bowman-Layton won two first-place awards, one for general news reporting and another for sports news reporting. In their comments, the contest's judges said she provided "very nice layouts, with art, great coverage of local events with in-depth details." Of her sports news reporting, they said: "Great coverage, well-written with close attention to stats and details. Nice quotes and great picture placement."
Bowman-Layton, who oversees all of the Chowan Herald's content, also won a first-place award for social media use. She also won two third-place awards: one for the newspaper's appearance and design; the other for best photo page or essay.
Miles Layton, who besides editing the Perquimans Weekly also writes for the Chowan Herald, won two second-place awards for the Herald: one for arts and entertainment reporting; the other for investigative reporting. Of his arts and entertainment writing, the judges called it "the freshest approach of any of the entries."
Jonathan Tobias, who writes a weekly column for the Herald, also won a third-place award for serious columns. Of his entry, the judges commented: "Compelling writing on a grand scale."
Miles Layton also won two awards for The Perquimans Weekly: a first-place award for best multi-media project; and a third-place award for religion and faith reporting. On Layton's religion and faith entry, the judges commented: "Very informative, nice flow and formatting, excellent writing, well done!"