The coronavirus may have turned business as usual on its head, but one business stayed steady: sex trafficking.
The Beloved Haven, a nonprofit with an Elizabeth City drop-in center serving sex-trafficking victims, has seen an increase in its clients, says Tina Pennington, the organization's founder.
“Definitely more clients,” she said. “We found we were one of the only agencies still open (during the pandemic). No one else was providing direct services.”
After the state-mandated closures ended, “we came right back,” Pennington said, providing food, water, clothing, shoes, toiletries and a safe place to rest during the day for victims.
The U.S. Department of Justice defines sex trafficking as a “commercial sex act induced by force, fraud or coercion,” or where the “person induced to perform the act” isn’t 18 years old.
While older victims can be lured into sex trafficking via the internet or in person, younger children are typically trafficked by family members or caregivers.
Kids First, an Elizabeth City organization providing comprehensive services to victims of sexual abuse in northeastern North Carolina, reports seeing an average of 20 sex trafficking victims — all under age 18 — per year. Executive Director Rhonda Morris said in 2019 that one victim was 3 years old.
Prior to her summer internship with The Beloved Haven, Moyock native Allyson Sarnowski didn’t know that sex trafficking was happening here.
“I was shocked to know it was actually really real in our area,” said Sarnowski, a senior at North Carolina State University. “When you think about it, you think it’s only in big cities, not in our little small-town area.”
Sarnowski said she also wasn't aware of the level of homelessness in the area when she was younger, particularly among students her age. She said many "could be in similar situations" like people who are sex-trafficked.
Clients she’s worked with this summer are close to her age, which hits home.
“I’m 21,” Sarnowski said. “They’re in their 20s, which is very eye-opening, that anybody could end up going down a path like that. And all it takes is one wrong decision; dating one wrong person; saying, ‘Yes’ to going out for a drink or something; and anything could happen.”
The middle school science education major said she’s now better prepared to look for the signs of sex trafficking in her future students and educate other future teachers. She’s bringing a program in partnership with a Newport News-based nonprofit for sexual assault victims back to the NCSU campus.
The Beloved Haven’s Resource Coordinator Stephanie Benton leads law enforcement trainings, community trainings and the jail outreach program for women.
Since June, she has gone into Albemarle District Jail in Elizabeth City every two weeks where she talks with a group of 12-15 women about what sex trafficking looks like, as well as addiction, trauma, healthy relationships, planning for the future and other topics.
While it’s rare for anyone to self-identify as a sex trafficking victim, Benton says it becomes obvious once she asks if they have ever had to do things they didn’t want to do, take photos they didn’t want to, and the answers are consistently, “Yes.”
The goal is “setting them on a different path, because we see the same women over and over again and they (at the jail) do too,” Benton says.
From 2019, when Heart & Soul opened in Elizabeth City, to 2020, the drop-in center saw “a huge increase … easily 50 percent” in clients, Pennington said.
In 2020, the nonprofit provided direct services to 14 clients. That number doesn’t include phone calls; just the number of people who physically have visited the center. Pennington predicts clients will easily double for 2021.
“January was huge,” she said in late July. “I feel like we’ve surpassed that (14 number) already.”
She compared Heart & Soul to a hospital emergency room. “They’re in a critical place, hungry, (with) dirty clothes, (asking) ‘What can you do for me right now?’”
One volunteer cooks hot meals on a weekly basis for clients. If clients come in then, they can eat the meal hot, or they can microwave it later, as individual portions are frozen and stored in the center’s freezer, Pennington explained.
Pennington said sex trafficking isn't confined to Elizabeth City; it’s a regional issue.
“I know everyone wants to pinpoint this as just Elizabeth City’s problem,” she said. But clients' stories suggest otherwise.
“They’ll tell you just about the same story every time: ‘He’ll take me down to Wanchese, he’ll take me down to Manteo, he’ll take me to Rodanthe, he’ll take me to Greenville,’ or Hertford or Edenton,” Pennington said.
Victims are also trafficking into Hampton Roads, Benton added.
“With the internet, it’s so much easier,” Benton said. “They can be in a house somewhere. People can say, ‘Oh, it doesn’t happen in Edenton;’ but they can sit in the house, they can get on their phone, they can post an ad and their phone will start blowing up with guys. Just because you don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not happening.”
The increase in homelessness in the area, combined with drug problems and vulnerable people who have never experienced a healthy relationship, creates “the perfect storm” for increased trafficking, Pennington noted.
“Hopefully people see we need a homeless shelter (and a) program for substance abuse; we’ve got to start somewhere,” she said.
Elizabeth City had earmarked $150,000 for a homeless shelter in its proposed budget this year but the money was reduced to $50,000 and then removed to help finance a minimum 4% raise for all city employees.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, also introduced a bill to appropriate $100,000 to Elizabeth City to use for a homeless shelter. The bill's status was not immediately clear on Friday.
The priority when a girl leaves her trafficker is “a time of stabilizing,” but if they don’t have a safe family to go to, this can be next to impossible in an area with no homeless shelter nearby, Pennington said. “They’re already stressed, none of them have cars, or a license, some are in custody battles (or) facing charges.”
The Beloved Haven is seeking area partners to help open a safe location where women and girls can receive consistent help in the form of ongoing programs and services.
The Beloved Haven hosted a community breakfast training session on Thursday in Barco. It's hosting another at its training site on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Register for the session by Friday by emailing sbenton@belovedhaven.org.
The nonprofit also plans to hold a service provider roundtable discussion to brainstorm with other organizations on “who provides what and how we can bridge these gaps,” Pennington said. The location for the brainstorming session has yet to be determined.
For more information, visit The Beloved Haven’s Facebook page or www.belovedhaven.org or call the direct line at 252-404-2304.