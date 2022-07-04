When Tim Brinn talks about solving the problem of dilapidated and abandoned homes that checkerboard entire blocks of Hertford, he’s pretty direct.
“Without a compliance officer, nothing is going to be accomplished,” the Hertford resident says.
Brinn has advocated for the town of Hertford hiring a code compliance officer for some time. He believes Hertford needs the position to enforce town codes, particularly on property owners who don’t seem interested in fixing up their buildings.
“It’s pretty bad when there are about 30 vacant lots, some with city services and infrastructure, and we can’t get anyone to build on them,” he said.
Brinn is optimistic, though, that things might be changing.
“We’re about to flip the switch on code enforcement, I hope,” he said.
According to interim Town Manager Janice McKenzie Cole, a plan for Hertford to add a compliance officer is in the works.
Cole said the town also intends to take other steps to address the problem of dilapidated and abandoned properties that has plagued Hertford for years.
“Some of the abandoned houses are owned by numerous family members that no longer live in town and they just do not want the homes,” she said. “We are taking steps to locate these people in an attempt to solve the problems.”
Frank Jaklic, an advocate for building preservation who has remodeled several older structures, says the town has been talking about solving the dilapidated buildings problem for some time. He, too, believes it won’t be solved until active steps are taken.
“The town is not going to grow or move forward until someone takes steps to solve the problem,” said Jaklic.
One obstacle facing town officials is the age of many of the homes in disrepair. Another is that deed and title searches can often take months or even years. Still another is not everyone is in agreement about the pace change needs to come.
“This is small-town America and the Ying and Yang that goes with it,” said Brinn, adding, “While many want the rundown houses cleaned up, others are fine with the way they are and don’t realize what it is doing to the city.”
Brinn points out that it’s not just tax revenue the town is losing on vacant properties. It’s also losing the substantial fees owed by the owners of vacant homes that the town may never collect.
There’s also the future revenue Hertford stands to lose because current property values will decline.
“It’s very simple: if we do not legally require residents or landlords to maintain these properties, home values will continue to decrease, infrastructure will erode and the city will become a ghost town,” he said. “If they (town officials) continue to ignore the problem, the entire city and the residents will continue to suffer.”
Cole said she realizes the issue of dilapidated and vacant homes is a “major concern for everyone.” Because finding someone to take a compliance officer job is difficult, she said she is “looking into other ways to solve the problem.”
“I have a few thoughts in mind that will help the situation,” she said, adding, “The next six months are very important.”