HERTFORD — Albemarle Electric Membership Corp. will conduct a planned outage Tuesday that will affect the majority of its members in Chowan County as well as some in neighboring Perquimans County.
AEMC said the outage, which begins at 9 a.m. and will last about five hours, will help the energy cooperative bring online a new substation as well as perform maintenance on its system.
The recently completed West Albemarle substation will serve as a transmission facility to feed power to AEMC's Edenton substation in Chowan, the cooperative said. The substation will also feed the future Bethel substation, which should be completed in the next couple of years, as well as a future substation to replace the current Edenton substation.
Affected members in Perquimans will include those along U.S. Highway 17 south of Snug Harbor Road and the portion of Snug Harbor Road between U.S. 17 and Pender Road. Perquimans members who live in the Burnt Mill Road and Hopewell Road areas will also be affected as will some on Bear Swamp Road.
“We appreciate members’ patience while we connect this new substation,” Albemarle EMC General Manager Gary Ray said. “This new infrastructure will greatly enhance system reliability and capacity for these areas.”