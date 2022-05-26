Camden, Currituck and Dare counties are among the areas across the state that will soon be treated by air for infestations of what formerly were known as gypsy moths.
The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said aerial treatments for spongy moth infestations will start June 1 in areas of nine counties and continue through June 16. "Spongy" moth is the name entomological experts have agreed on for the insect formerly known as gypsy moths, the NCDACS said.
“We have a total of 11 blocks and 16,957 acres to treat,” said Paul Adams, NCDA&CS regulatory entomologist. “Work will begin in Currituck, Dare and Camden counties."
Treatments will continue in Vance, Caswell, Rockingham, Surry, Watauga and Alleghany counties afterward, Adams said.
Residents in the areas where infestations have been located can expect to see fixed-wing aircraft dispersing a SPLAT gypsy moth-organic infused with the naturally occurring spongy moth pheromone.
According to NCDACS, the pheromone makes male spongy moths unable to follow the natural pheromone scent trails released by female moths, decreasing mating success and reducing the moth populations. The pheromone is not harmful to humans, animals or plants, and it will not affect other insect species, Adams said.
NCDACS is trying to reduce the spongy moth population because the insects feed on the leaves of more than 300 different species of trees and shrubs, predominantly oaks and hardwoods. When areas become heavily infested, trees may be completely stripped of foliage, leaving yard trees and entire forests more susceptible to attacks from other pests. Severe infestations often lead to tree death, NCDA&CS said.
Spongy moth caterpillars can also pose public health concerns for people with respiratory problems. In areas with high-density populations of the insect, the caterpillars' hairs and droppings may cause severe allergic reactions.
Homeowners in the treatment areas were notified about the infestations as well as treatment options in January, NCDA&CS said. The agency also obtained public comments from residents in the treatment areas.
NCDA&CS has addressed spot introductions of the spongy moth across the state since the 1970s. The treatment will be done in cooperation with the U.S. Forestry Service.