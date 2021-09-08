CAMDEN — After several postponements because of COVID-19, the long-awaited Camden Heritage Festival is finally within organizers’ sight.
The Camden Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Camden Community Park on Saturday, Oct. 9. The park is located behind Camden Intermediate School.
The festival was originally scheduled to be held last year on May 9, the date in 1777 when the North Carolina General Assembly passed legislation that split Pasquotank County and formed Camden, a new county north of the Pasquotank River.
The festival was postponed to Sept. 12 because of COVID restrictions on large gatherings of people at the time. The festival was again rescheduled from September to May 22 of this year, before again being postponed till Oct. 9.
Brenda Bowman, who helped organize the festival, said there are plenty of activities and events scheduled for the family-friendly day. Some of the entertainment, she said, includes live music from Adam Nixon and Uphill, Rodney Meads, the River City Shaggers, Phil Watson, Butch Flythe and the Camden United Methodist Church Strummers, Duf Franco, Michael Yu and Harrison Bronson.
“The lineup is really good,” she said.
There will be games for children and other activities, including a swamp monster costume contest and a Civil War reenactment of the Battle of South Mills.
“We’ve got over 30 heritage displays,” Bowman said.
One change from the original lineup of festival participants is there will not be any arts and crafts vendors.
Bowman said she and other organizers decided not to host arts and crafts vendors because they didn’t want the festival to compete with Camden’s Holly Days arts and crafts show and other similar shows that are held starting soon after the festival.
While there will be plenty at the Heritage Festival to see and do, the primary goal is to celebrate Camden, Bowman said.
“It’s all about Camden and its heritage,” she said. “We’re just going to show off and shine on Camden.”
Bowman explained that she was tasked with organizing the festival by the person who came up with the idea for the event, Camden Commissioner Randy Krainiak.
“This was all Randy’s idea,” she said.
Bowman also is the wife of Camden County Manager Ken Bowman, who announced last month that he is retiring in December. Ken Bowman said he and his wife plan to move to the Danville, Virginia, area at sometime in the future.
Brenda Bowman said there is still a festival committee that meets monthly, but she is not aware of anyone who is interested in assuming her role next year.
Bowman also played a key role in publishing a twice-annual magazine that covered events, activities and people in Camden County. She said this past spring’s edition, the fifth edition, was the final magazine she put together. Under normal circumstances, there would be an issue set to publish this fall, but Bowman said because she was busy with organizing the festival, she had no time to oversee the fall issue. On Friday, she said she was uncertain about the future of the magazine after she and her husband move to Virginia.
“I don’t know what’s going to happen then,” she said.