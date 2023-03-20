...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 25 to 28 degrees expected for interior area of
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Low
temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees are expected near the immediate
coast and in urban areas of Hampton Roads. For the second Freeze
Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EDT this
morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight
to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Elizabeth City interim police Chief Phil Webster addresses media during a news conference Friday to discuss a shooting Thursday evening that sent two female teenagers to the hospital. Webster implored citizens with information about the teens' shooting to come forward and help city police address what he described as an "epidemic" of gun violence.
A day after two female teenagers were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, Elizabeth City's interim police chief made a plea for the public's help in reversing what he described as the community's "ongoing epidemic" of gun violence.
"Unfortunately, I'm coming back before you with another tragic incident in our community," said interim police Chief Phil Webster, who was speaking at a news conference Friday.
Webster was referring to two female teenagers, one 16 and the other 17, who were shot Thursday evening while traveling in a car on Cale Street. Both victims were transported first to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and then on to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Webster said one of the teenagers has been released from the hospital, but he did not know the medical status of the other.
Thursday's shooting was the second in Elizabeth City involving juveniles in a little more than a month. Four people — three juveniles and a 19-year-old man — were shot Feb. 8 at building 1200 of the Walker Landing apartment complex off Roanoke Avenue.
Webster, speaking at Friday's news conference, called for the public's assistance in reversing a trend of gun violence in Elizabeth City.
"This is an ongoing epidemic within our community, and we need the community's assistance to help curb the senseless gun violence in our area," he said. "We implore you all, if you have any information on what happened last night or the shooting at Walker Landing, please let us know."
Thursday's shooting and the Feb. 8 shooting at Walker Landing both remain active investigations and as of Friday no arrests had been made in either, the chief said.
"Just a few weeks ago I spent several hours in the emergency department at Sentara Albemarle looking at four teenaged young men who had been shot," he said. "Last night I found myself back in that same ED with two wounded young ladies."
At 6:05 p.m. Thursday, Elizabeth City police officers responded to the intersection of South Road and Shepard streets following a report of two teenagers being shot, Webster said.
"When officers arrived on scene they located two juvenile females with gunshot wounds," he said.
According to Webster, the teens had been with two other young people in a red 2000 Ford Mustang traveling on Cale Street when the shots were fired.
"Our investigation indicates the Mustang had traveled north on Cale Street and was struck several times by gunfire in the 900 block," he said. "There were also two additional occupants in the vehicle, but neither of them received injuries."
The car's other occupants were a 19-year-old male and a 17-year-old female.
"The vehicle continued up Cale Street and turned left on Shepard before coming to rest at Shepard and Road streets," Webster said.
On Friday, police canvassed the 900 block of Cale Street to speak to residents and while doing so they found several shell casings.
"The canvas included the discovery of several shell casings but no witnesses to the incident," and as of Friday the investigation had not led to any suspect information or to a motive, Webster said.
Cale Street runs parallel and one block east of South Road Street and intersects with Shepard at its northern end.
Fielding questions from reporters, Webster declined to say what type of weapon police believe was used in Thursday's shooting. Asked if police believe Thursday's incident was related to the Walker Landing shooting, he said he's not ruling out anything at this point.
"It's an ongoing investigation and all things are being considered," Webster said.
In closing, Webster made one last appeal to the public for its assistance.
"Elizabeth City Police Department is asking anyone who has information to help," he said. "You can call us at Elizabeth City Police Department at 252-335-4321 or the Crime Line at 252-335-5555. All information received will remain anonymous and strictly confidential."
Also addressing media at Friday's press conference, which was broadcast both online and on the city's cable access channel, were Mayor Pro Tem Kem Spence and City Manager Montré Freeman.