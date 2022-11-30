Cookie sale 2

The Northeastern North Carolina SPCA's Bow Wow & Meow Holiday Cookie Sale will be held at the Virginia Dare Arcade in Elizabeth City Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. 

 The Daily Advance

After being canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, the Northeastern North Carolina SPCA's cookie sale is back.

