...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
After being canceled the past two years because of the pandemic, the Northeastern North Carolina SPCA's cookie sale is back.
The Bow Wow & Meow Holiday Cookie Sale will be held at the Virginia Dare Arcade in Elizabeth City Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The homemade cookies, baked by more than 40 volunteers, are $5 a box. Flavors will include everything from pistachio snowballs, frosted lemon, triple ginger, molasses, snickerdoodles and thumbprint to maple walnut biscotti, macaroon kisses, noel nut balls, Mexican hot chocolate, oatmeal raisin, peanut butter, and oatmeal chocolate chip.
Cookie buyers can mix and match flavors in each box purchased.
According to the SPCA, all proceeds from Friday's sale will go to support operations at the group's animal shelter at 102 Enterprise Road.
The SPCA said in a press release that 2022 has been an "especially challenging" year for the shelter: more than 1,700 cats and 530 dogs have been brought in since January.
There also have been "significantly more surrenders" of animals than in previous years, with 418 cats and 153 dogs returned to the shelter by their owners, the SPCA said.
"Caring for the animals has required additional funds for vaccines and treatment of medical issues," the SPCA said.
The Virginia Arcade is located at 507 E. Main St., Elizabeth City.