An Elizabeth City city councilor says he's not accepting a Pasquotank deputy's emailed apology for urinating on his property early Sunday morning.
Gabriel Adkins said Deputy Brian L. Gregory did reach out to him by email Tuesday and apologize for the incident.
But Adkins said he still hasn't heard from Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten about the incident or received an explanation from the sheriff why it happened.
"I called the sheriff and he has not returned my call," Adkins said Tuesday evening. "I got an email from the deputy but I haven't heard anything from the sheriff. That's not acceptable."
Wooten did email a response to questions about the incident to The Daily Advance on Tuesday. The response came after Adkins, an outspoken critic of Wooten's handling of Andrew Brown Jr.'s shooting death, posted security camera footage on Facebook from his Adkins Memorial Funeral Home at 1905 N. Road Street showing a sheriff’s deputy urinating between a shed and carport at his business early Sunday.
“The deputy, who is Black, didn’t know who owned the business and meant no disrespect to Mr. Adkins and has reached out to apologize to him,” Wooten said in the email to The Daily Advance. “I’ve reinforced to all deputies the need to respect the community and avoid even the appearance of anything that could be seen as disrespectful.”
Wooten didn't explain why he pointed out the deputy's race in the email.
Wooten said the deputy was working the midnight shift and conducting typical safety checks and after checking Adkins’ business needed to go to the bathroom. The deputy, Wooten said, had been on his shift for nine hours and the nearest restroom was miles away.
“Pasquotank County is a large, often rural county,” Wooten said. “Our deputies have been working long hours for more than a month and sometimes our deputies need to relieve themselves when they are far away from a restroom. He relieved himself near an outbuilding behind the business close to a nearby field.”
In his email to Adkins, Gregory said pretty much the same thing.
"As an African American male, I wanted to reach out to you personally and apologize for relieving myself on your property the other night," the email reads. "I work 6 PM to 6 AM and conduct safety checks at homes and businesses like yours all over the county. I was far from any restroom but that doesn’t excuse my behavior. I meant no disrespect and am sorry. I had no knowledge of who you were by any means and again meant no disrespect."
Adkins said he doesn't believe Wooten and Gregory's claim that the deputy didn't know the property where he urinated is owned by Adkins.
"My sign, Adkins Memorial Funeral Home, is clearly visible," he said. "That's bogus. I don't buy that at all."
He noted there are farm fields nearby where Gregory could have chosen to urinate.
"But he didn't go in a field. He pulled into my parking lot," Adkins said.
Adkins said he wants more than an apology from Wooten and Gregory.
"I want them to explain to me why it's OK to come on private property and urinate," he said.