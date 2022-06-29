EDENTON — The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club’s Fireworks Extravaganza is a go.
The U.S. Coast Guard granted the fireworks show its needed clearances on Friday, guaranteeing rockets will once again flare and boom over Edenton’s waterfront bulkhead on Independence Day.
The Edenton fireworks show had been in jeopardy since the tragic death of fireworks supplier Randy Herring in a brush fire-related explosion on June 10. Herring was the fireworks supplier for Edenton’s show and others.
However, thanks to the efforts of local leaders and the Optimist Club, the show will go on, albeit with smaller but more numerous mortars.
The Optimist Club, represented by Mike Williams, presented its final approval request to the Chowan County Board of Commissioners during an emergency meeting Monday night. The commissioners voted unanimously to green light the show.
Colerain resident Robert Whitley will handle the pyrotechnics; his operator’s license is set to renew just before the show. A total of 152 fireworks were approved for the show.
County Fire Inspector Walter Copeland will perform a required safety inspection on the approved display before any pyrotechnics are fired.
An area close to 250 feet around the end of the breakwater will be established as a no-entry zone. The zone includes the Roanoke River Lighthouse and portions of Sunfish and Colonial parks. The areas, along with the breakwater, will be off limits to the public during the fireworks show.
Optimist Club member Mike McArthur previously said that a smaller-scale fireworks show might not be as visible at longer distances as the town’s previous shows.
Monday’s show will be the first Fourth of July fireworks display in Edenton since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event will begin at 4 p.m. at Colonial Park on the Edenton waterfront.