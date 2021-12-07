CURRITUCK — The second time was the charm for state Rep. Bobby Hanig Tuesday morning.
Hanig, R-Currituck, was at the county’s Board of Elections office before noon on Monday to file to run for the newly redrawn 1st Senate District seat.
But just over 20 minutes before the filing period opened at noon, Hanig found out that a three-judge N.C. Court of Appeals panel issued a temporary stay that told local and state election’s officials not to begin accepting filings for the N.C. General Assembly and for state’s U.S. House seats.
The N.C. NAACP and the N.C. League of Conservation Voters are challenging the new voting maps in court saying they were unfairly drawn to give Republicans a partisan advantage.
That stay was lifted later Monday by the full Court of Appeals and Hanig filed for the state Senate Tuesday morning in Currituck when filing finally began.
Hanig announced last month that he would give up his seat in the state House to run for the Senate seat. Haning is in his second term in the House.
Hanig said he anticipated a delay but was surprised it did not come earlier Monday.
“When I walked in the door they said, ‘You are not going to like it,’” Hanig said.
Hanig said he is extremely confident that the courts will uphold the maps since they were drawn based on the Stephenson decision made by the N.C. Supreme Court in 2002.
That court ruling said the General Assembly may consider partisan advantage and incumbency protection in the “application of its discretionary redistricting decisions.”
“They are good solid maps and everything was done to the letter of the Stephenson decision,” Hanig said.
The new 1st Senate District includes Pasquotank, Perquimans, Camden, Currituck, Dare, Hertford, Gates, Tyrell, Northampton and Bertie counties.
Current 3rd District state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, has been redrawn into the 1st Senate District. She could not be reached for comment.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, also filed for the redrawn 2nd Senate District on Tuesday. Steinburg currently represents the current 1st Senate District but his home county of Chowan was moved to the 2nd Senate District.
The new district includes three counties from Steinburg’s current district — Chowan, Washington and Hyde — while also including Carteret, Pamlico, Martin, Halifax and Warren counties.
The new 2nd Senate District also includes four-term incumbent Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico. He also currently represents Carteret in the new district.
State Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, also filed for re-election in the newly redrawn District 2. The new district still includes Pasquotank, Gates and Hertford counties while adding Camden.
Republican Donald Kirkland of Ahoskie also filed in the new 2nd House District Tuesday, setting up a possible rematch with Hunter. Hunter defeated Kirkland in 2020, 57 percent to 43 percent, winning by 4,747 votes in the then three-county district.