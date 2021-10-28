An Elizabeth City employee who was demoted and transferred to another job by the former city manager has been reinstated to her former position.
Doris Walton was reinstated as the city’s Deputy City Clerk and executive assistant to the Office of Administration on Oct. 13, city officials said Thursday.
Walton was transferred from that position to an entry level position in the Electric Department by then City Manager Montre Freeman on Aug. 4.
Freeman was terminated by City Council on Sept. 30 after being placed on administrative leave by council at its Aug. 23 meeting.
Former acting City Manager Eddie Buffaloe, who also serves as the city’s public safety director, gave a memo to Walton on Oct. 12 informing her she would be reinstated as deputy clerk the following day. Buffaloe was appointed acting manager after Freeman was placed on leave.
Buffaloe made the move to reinstate Walton six days before Ralph Clark was hired to become the city’s new interim manager on Oct. 18. Bufflaoe was appointed N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary by Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 28 and his last day with the city is Sunday. Buffaloe starts his new job Monday.
Prior to being transferred, Walton had served as the city’s deputy clerk for four years. Walton had previously met with Freeman to discuss job expectations and said that the city manager had given no indication that her performance was subpar.
Walton first found out that something was amiss after seeing her deputy clerk’s position listed as open on the city’s website, which was several days before she was transferred.
Walton went to Freeman and to city human resources officials to ask what was going on and received no direct answers why she was being transferred to the electric department.
“Please understand that this transfer/re-instatement (as deputy clerk) is based on the needs of the city and is intended to best utilize your talents for the city,” Buffaloe wrote to Walton on Oct. 12.
Walton said Thursday that Buffaloe gave no other explanation for her re-instatement as deputy clerk outside of what was in the memo.
“(Buffaloe) just handed me the memo and told me to read it, and that those were the reasons,” Walton said.
Walton said neither Buffaloe nor any other city official has told her that her transfer was wrong. A copy of Buffaloe’s memo to Walton was sent to Mayor Bettie Parker, members of City Council and to Human Resources Director Montique McClary.
“No one has said anything of that nature,” Walton said.
A message left for Buffaloe Thursday seeking comment on Walton’s reinstatement was not returned.
Walton filed a grievance against Freeman, saying her transfer was unwarranted. But she said Thursday the grievance is moot since Freeman has been terminated and she has returned to her former position.
“From my perspective, it (transfer) wasn’t justified,” Walton said. “I hadn’t done anything wrong. I’m really happy to be back.”