...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River, and Pamlico Sound.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
David Mahler (right) and Clifford Peterson stand in front of the U.S. flag that flew over Iwo Jima during World War II.
HERTFORD — Perquimans County resident Dave Mahler wanted to travel and see the world. So when his tour was up as a U.S. Marine, he went Navy.
“I enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school in January 1970," Mahler said recently. "I served three years and decided I wanted to do more traveling than I might have in the Marines."
So he went and enlisted in the Navy.
“I traveled more than I thought a young kid from a small farming community in North Dakota would ever have the chance to do. I enjoyed every minute of it,” he said.
Mahler said his military service taught him the discipline he prides himself for today.
“The best thing I got out of the service was the discipline from Marine Corps boot camp," he said.
Mahler said military discipline is something that continues to help him in his post-military life.
“My military experience in everyday life has given me the discipline to do what I have told people I would do," he said. “If you tell someone or an organization that you will do something, you will follow through on that promise if you are disciplined.”
Mahler said the "second best thing" about his military service was the "comradeship that I had and still have with fellow veterans."
Mahler believes that camaraderie is something you can't get in any other career. It's something that carries on long after your active service ends.
“We have each other's back no matter what branch of the service you were in,” said Mahler, who's a member of American Legion Post 106.
Rick Caporale, of Post 106, describes Mahler as "a quiet guy" who participates in a lot of post activities.
"He helps with Bingo, and is always at our ceremonies, whether Memorial Day, Veterans Day or parades, you can count on Dave,” Caporale said.
Mahler said he encourages young people to think about enlisting in the military.
“My advice to both men and women who might consider going into the military is to think long and hard about what you are about to do," he said. "It's not something that you can just quit if you discover it's not what you really want."
Mahler noted that enlisting in the military is a firm commitment.
“You’ve signed a contract that you are obligated to fulfill," he said. "It's a lifelong experience that you will have forever.”
Mahler is currently retired.
“I volunteer at the Legion in Hertford and I visit my family in South Dakota every summer," he said. "Grandkids are busy in sports all summer long and I enjoy them."