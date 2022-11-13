Mahler with flag

David Mahler (right) and Clifford Peterson stand in front of the U.S. flag that flew over Iwo Jima during World War II.

 John Foley/The Perquimans Weekly

HERTFORD — Perquimans County resident Dave Mahler wanted to travel and see the world. So when his tour was up as a U.S. Marine, he went Navy.

“I enlisted in the Marine Corps after high school in January 1970," Mahler said recently. "I served three years and decided I wanted to do more traveling than I might have in the Marines."


