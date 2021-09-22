After hitting the pause button on its September events because of COVID-19 concerns, Arts of the Albemarle has decided to move forward with its cultural and entertainment events scheduled for October.
First up is its participation in First Friday ArtWalk on Friday, Oct. 1. AoA will feature visual artist Margi Wynn and jewelry artist Kazuko Fuller at a reception at The Center from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The artists' works will be displayed at The Center through October.
Earlier in the day, AoA will also hold auditions for roles in The Center Players' upcoming production of "Little Mermaid Jr." The show, which is based on the Disney film, "The Little Mermaid," will be performed by AoA's children's theater group in the Maguire Theater in February. AoA is also accepting children interested in being part of The Center Players.
Also on Oct. 1, AoA will host its first screenings of this year's Manhattan Short Film Festival. Attendees will view 10 short films from around the world selected for the festival and then vote on their favorite film and actors. Total running time of the films is 2 hours and 15 minutes with a short intermission. Tickets are $20 and a cash bar will be available. To ensure social distancing, multiple screenings of the films will be held on Friday and again on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3.
Events continue Thursday, Oct. 7, with AoA's Rising Star Violin Program at 5 p.m. The free violin program is open all children in Elizabeth City and the surrounding area. Classes are twice a month for both beginners and intermediate and advanced students. The program lends violins to students.
On Sunday, Oct. 10, AoA will host a performance by Tumbaosalsero, a 10-piece salsa band, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the city waterfront. The event will include a cash bar with beer, wine, soda and sangria.
Later on in the month, Rhythm & Brews, AoA's popular craft beer sampling event, will be held on Museum of the Albemarle's portico Saturday, Oct. 23, starting at 3 p.m. Attendees can sample more than 20 craft beers. There also will be wine and two bands will provide entertainment. Advance tickets are $30 or $35 at the door.
October's events wind up with AoA's Halloween Spooktacular at The Center on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 29 and 30. The haunted house event, which is family friendly, will feature witches, goblins, mummies and "Monster Mash" music. Tickets are $7 and children must be accompanied by a paying adult.
For more information about AoA's lineup of October events, visit www.artsaoa.org/.