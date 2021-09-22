Weather Alert

* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Flood prone areas of Western Currituck, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Chowan and Bertie Counties near the Albemarle Sound. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Shallow flooding is possible in the most vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. &&