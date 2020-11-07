HERTFORD — An agricultural vehicle overturned in Perquimans County on Friday, spilling a load of lime onto the roadway at a busy intersection.
The Perquimans 911 Center was notified of the accident at the intersection of Harvey Point Road and U.S. Highway 17 at 2:44 p.m., Perquimans Emergency Management reported late Friday.
Firefighters from the Hertford Fire Department and other agencies arriving at the scene found a spreader vehicle used for agricultural purposes lying on its side, emergency management said in a press release. The vehicle was carrying a load of lime which had spilled onto the roadway.
Public safety personnel and local farmers helped to clean up the roadway and assisted in spreading dirt to cover a small fluid spill from the accident, emergency management said.
The driver of the vehicle, who wasn't identified in the release, was airlifted by Nightingale Air Ambulance to an area hospital for evaluation, the release states.
The Hertford Police Department is investigating the accident, the release said.