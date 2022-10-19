...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland, northeast North
Carolina and east central, eastern and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally, a few of the more sheltered rural
areas may experience a light freeze.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discusses ways to spend national opioid settlement money with leaders from Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City, Wednesday.
North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed strategies for mitigating the opioid crisis Wednesday with area leaders whose counties have begun receiving their first payments from a national opioid settlement.
Stein said the money will save lives and has to be used for prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services. He said opioid deaths in the state are currently averaging around 3,600 a year, including 30 in the Albemarle region in 2021.
“It is ravaging too many lives,” said Stein, who helped lead a nationwide effort for the settlement money. “Your communities are not immune.”
Five area counties will receive nearly $5.5 million from the national opioid settlement with three pharmaceutical distributors and a major drug maker that was finalized last summer.
Pharmaceutical distributors McKesson, Cardinal and AmerisourceBergen, along with opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, agreed to pay $26 billion to communities across the nation in the settlement.
The state will get $750 million from the settlement, with almost $640 million being distributed to the 100 counties in North Carolina over the next 18 years. The rest will be allocated to state efforts to combat the crisis.
The amount each county will receive is based on population. That means Pasquotank will receive $2.4 million over the next 18 years while Currituck will get $1.2 million. Chowan is slated to receive $732,000, Perquimans $720,000 and Camden $470,366.
Pasquotank Assistant County Manager John Shannon said the county has already received almost $200,000 in funds from the settlement.
Stein said he doesn’t know of another state in the country where so much of the settlement money was distributed to local governments.
“We made this decision because this is a crisis that is felt at the local level, and it has responded to it,” Stein said. “You know what your strengths are what your gaps are to be effective.”
Stein has been traveling the state visiting with local leaders to see how local governments are planning to allocate the settlement funds. He said some of the uses for the money include medication-assisted treatment, housing and transportation assistance to help recovering addicts, post-overdose response teams and addiction treatment for people in county jails.
Stein praised Pasquotank’s approach after hearing from grants administrator Colleen Brown-McKinley, who is spearheading the county’s efforts.
Brown-McKinley told Stein that the county is still exploring how to use funds and that includes asking Elizabeth City City Council for input and seeking public input. She said the county is conducting meetings and surveys to get community input.
“We want to find out from the people in Pasquotank County how they want the funds to be used,” Brown-McKinley said. “We wanted to make sure we took sufficient time to plan. We didn’t want to jump at the first thing that sounded like a good idea. We are on a pretty good timetable to make a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners.’’
Stein said the county’s approach was a good one.
“Because we want to have this money make a difference, we don’t want folks funding the first thing that comes up,” Stein said. “It needs to be well-thought-out because we know this is not going to make the problem go away. But it is enough to make a difference in people’s lives.”
Perquimans County Manager Frank Heath asked Stein about the possibility of smaller counties pooling settlement money to provide more effective services. He said Perquimans’ first initial thought was a “post-overdose response.”
Stein said Onslow and Craven counties already have a joint detox facility in Jacksonville that is available to residents of both counties. He said having a two-county post-overdose response team makes sense.
“Each county chips in a certain amount every year,” Stein said of the Jacksonville detox facility. “That is a concrete example of regional collaboration in using resources. When you look at some of the streams (to counties) it ends up being so low that is hard to even pay someone’s salary, particularly when you are looking at a post-overdose response team.”
Stein said more settlement money may make its way to the state as there is still pending litigation against several other drug companies.
“My hope is that we are north of $40 billion (nationally) when all is said and done,” Stein said.