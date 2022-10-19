Stein in EC

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discusses ways to spend national opioid settlement money with leaders from Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Chowan and Gates counties at the Pasquotank Public Safety Building in Elizabeth City, Wednesday.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein discussed strategies for mitigating the opioid crisis Wednesday with area leaders whose counties have begun receiving their first payments from a national opioid settlement.

Stein said the money will save lives and has to be used for prevention, treatment, recovery and harm reduction services. He said opioid deaths in the state are currently averaging around 3,600 a year, including 30 in the Albemarle region in 2021.