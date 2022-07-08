CAMDEN — Sixteen officers from four law enforcement agencies joined forces Friday for a “saturation patrol” aimed at curbing speeding and reckless driving on highways in Camden County.
“We have been getting a lot of complaints about speeding and reckless driving,” Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said Friday, explaining the impetus for the multi-agency special operation.
The operation, which began at 2 p.m. and was scheduled to go until 8 p.m., focused on N.C. Highway 343 North, U.S. Highway 17 and U.S. Highway 158, and involved six deputies from the Camden Sheriff’s Office, six from the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, two from Currituck and two troopers from the N.C. Highway Patrol.
Jones said the special operation in Camden County was being held in conjunction with the “Booze It and Lose It” campaign of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program.
Jones said the Governor’s Highway Safety Program awards points to participating agencies that they can use to obtain certain equipment. Each county participating in the operation will be awarded points based on their level of participation, he explained.
Jones said the sheriff’s office strives to address traffic safety concerns as well as other public safety concerns.
“We do all we can on a daily basis to curb (speeding and reckless driving),” Jones said. “But we can only do so much and still meet all the other demands on the sheriff’s office. Every now and then have special operations like this so we can bring in additional resources.”
Jones said Friday was chosen for the operation because it was a good day to get all the different officers together. He said it also is a busy time for traffic on the highways, especially with beach tourist traffic this time of the year.
Jones held a pre-patrol briefing held at the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department Friday afternoon.
Jones noted that all the officers, regardless of their home agency, were authorized to act on behalf of Camden County during Friday’s operation. He said they did not have to write a ticket for every stop they make, but should provide a citation, warning ticket or some kind of paperwork for every stop.
Jones said the sheriff’s office gets speeding complaints on every road in the county. The focus is on the three main highways, he said, but he added that officers were free to patrol other roads at their discretion.
During the briefing officers were reminded to:
• follow their own agency’s policy on pursuits
• divide up so that all three highways get coverage with patrols
• be safe.
“We want a successful operation,” Jones said. “We know you’ll do a great job. And be safe.”