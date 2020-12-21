Agencies respond to 3-car crash on US 17

Agencies respond to 3-car crash

Members of the South Mills Volunteer Fire Department, along with the N.C. Highway Patrol and Camden County Sheriff’s Office, respond to a three-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 17 just north of Keeter Barn Road in Camden County, Monday afternoon. A spokesman for the patrol couldn’t be immediately reached Monday evening. Unconfirmed radio reports suggested a number of motorists and passengers involved in the wreck were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries.

 Chris Day/The Daily Advance