A state agency is advising residents of Chowan and Bertie counties to avoid green or blue green water caused by an algal bloom that's lingered in the Chowan River since last week.
N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources said in a press release the algal bloom, first observed on Wednesday, has been observed in the river near both Edenton (from Arrowbeach to Rocky Hock) in Chowan and Colerain in Bertie. Wind and wave action tend to move algal blooms, the agency said.
Water Resources said it investigated the bloom and determined it is dominated by Dolichospermum and Microcystis, which belong to the algal group cyanobacteria, which isalso known as blue-green algae. Cyanobacteria blooms usually appear bright green but when a bloom starts to decay, the color can change to a milky blue. Decaying algae may produce a strong, foul odor that can affect a large area, the agency said.
Both Dolichospermum and Microcystis can produce microcystin, an algal toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets. A quantitative test detected microcystin in this bloom at 350 μg/L which exceeds public health advisory levels. A final report will be uploaded to DWR’s Algal Bloom Dashboard as soon as possible.
There have not been any reports of people suffering adverse health effects from the Chowan River algal bloom, the agency said.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services's Division of Public Health routinely encourages the public to avoid contact with large accumulations of algae and to prevent children and pets from swimming or ingesting water in an algal bloom.
DPH suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:
• Keeping children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored, or scummy.
• Not handling or touching large mats of algae.
• Avoiding handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.
• Washing thoroughly if you come in contact with an algal bloom.
• Using clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.
• Seeking medical care if a child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom.
• Seeking veterinary care if a pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river.
To report an algal bloom, contact the nearest DEQ regional office or submit a report online. To view reported algal bloom events, visit DWR’s Fish Kill & Algal Bloom Dashboard.