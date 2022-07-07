The forced sale of property owned by Mayor Keith Rivers was canceled Wednesday because of an agreement between the property’s owners and their creditors.
The property in Newland owned by Rivers and his wife was put up as collateral in a failed 2006 business deal in New Hanover County. Rivers told The Daily Advance Tuesday morning that he expected an agreement would be made that would avoid the sale at the Pasquotank Courthouse on Wednesday.
Sheriff’s Office Maj. Aaron Wallio said in an email the sale of the property was not executed as scheduled at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
“Per plaintiff’s request, the execution was canceled due to an agreement between the plaintiff and the defendant before the sale,” Wallio said. “At 10 a.m., Sgt. Nina Daniels walked in front of the courthouse and spoke to individuals (who) advised the sale was canceled due to an agreement.”
Rivers could not be reached for comment Thursday but said in a Wednesday Facebook post the sale was canceled after the owners of the business worked out an agreement. He did not detail the agreement.
Rivers said in the Facebook comment that he and his wife co-signed for a small business loan for a business that needed capital. They used the property as collateral.
“My wife and I wanted to make sure the business had a chance and we provided collateral for it to make payroll,” Rivers wrote. “We would do it again if we had to do it all over.”
A legal notice announcing the sale appeared in the July 2-4 edition of The Daily Advance. The notice of execution sale identifies Rivers, his wife, and Andrea L. Simpson as defendants and Christopher Small, trustee, “care of David Ervin” as the plaintiff.
The property that was scheduled to be sold is at 604 Crooked Run Road in Newland. It currently has an assessed value of $77,800. It was assessed for around $30,800 in 2014.