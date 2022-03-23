Citing last year's fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by law enforcement and an invitation from Elizabeth City's elected officials, including Mayor Bettie Parker, Legal Aid of North Carolina has opened a satellite office in Elizabeth City.
The free legal service, which is based in Ahoskie and serves 10 counties, including Pasquotank, said in a press release Wednesday it opened a satellite office in the city-owned Hugh Cale building at 524 South Road Street in January.
Reynauld Williams, Legal Aid's senior managing attorney, suggested that one reason for opening the office were the ongoing concerns stemming from Brown's fatal shooting last April by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies.
"This community has experienced turmoil," Williams said in the release. "Half of Elizabeth City residents and a third of Pasquotank County residents are African American. Issues of police misconduct and racial injustice strike a deep and sensitive nerve here. Andrew Brown’s killing was a serious wound that is still healing.”
Williams said Elizabeth City's elected leaders invited Legal Aid to open the office in the city. Legal Aid also noted in its release that the local office's operations are being supported in part by donations from two anonymous donors.
“City leaders invited us to open this office in hopes that the justice we provide to those impacted by poverty, racism — or both — can help with the healing process," Williams said. "Our presence here wouldn’t be possible without the support of Mayor Parker and the City Council, and two generous donations from anonymous donors.”
Parker could not be reached for comment Wednesday evening.
Legal Aid has always served residents of Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County from the Ahoskie office and via a statewide helpline. There also was a Legal Aid office in Elizabeth City for a few years in the mid-1980s before it was closed.
"This new office will allow us to get closer to those who need our help, partner better with other service organizations, and work more closely with community leaders," Legal Aid stated in the release.
“We want to be a strand in the fabric that holds this community together,” added Max Baker, one of two attorneys in the local office. “Everyone in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County should know that we are here for them. If you’re struggling with eviction or other housing issues, domestic violence, public benefits, consumer issues and more, come to us for help.”
The office’s second attorney, Elliotte Kiel, is expected to start in the coming weeks.
“Stopping evictions has always been one of our top priorities at Legal Aid, and this work has never been more important than it is now," Kiel said. "The end of the national and state COVID-related eviction moratoriums has led to a nationwide eviction epidemic."
Kiel said African Americans "have long been disproportionately" affected by eviction and "that hasn’t changed since the pandemic."
"I’m eager to start turning that tide here in Pasquotank County,” Kiel said.
The office’s third employee, paralegal Tammy McGough, is an Elizabeth City resident.
“The services that Legal Aid provides help strengthen families, stabilize neighborhoods and boost economies," McGough said. "We are helping to make Elizabeth City a more just and equitable place for all residents, and I am honored, overjoyed and humbled to be doing this work in the place I call home.”
The Hugh Cale building where the new Legal Aid office is located is named after a former slave who became a business and political leader in Elizabeth City in the late 1800s. Cale is perhaps best known for sponsoring the legislation that established the Normal School that is today Elizabeth City State University.
Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County residents who need legal help can call the Helpline at 1-866-219-5262 or apply online at legalaidnc.org/apply. The website also hosts a robust collection of free legal education and self-help resources at legalaidnc.org/get-help.
Office hours are weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, due to COVID restrictions, residents should avoid visiting the office in person unless they have an appointment.