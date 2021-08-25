A ground-breaking United Airlines pilot will be among the airline's representatives on hand Friday for an event to celebrate United Airlines Aviate pilot development program's new partnership with Elizabeth City State University to help train the next generation of commercial airline pilots.
Capt. Theresa Claiborne, the first African-American female pilot for the U.S. Air Force, will attend the ceremony at ECSU's Mickey L. Burnim Fine Arts Center at 10 a.m.
ECSU and United Airlines Aviate inked the agreement for a pilot-in-pipeline program in April. The program is designed to help flight students make a smooth transition to commercial airline pilot. United Airlines Aviate program provides the most direct route to a job offer with the airline.
The partnership followed an announcement by United Airlines in April to hire and train an additional 5,000 new pilots through its United Aviate Academy, with at least 50 percent of the graduates women or persons of color.
“This partnership is an exciting next step for our aviation program and for our aviation students,” ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said in a press release announcing Friday's event. “Through this partnership with United Airlines, ECSU is able to establish a pipeline to commercial aviation for our students, offering them unprecedented access to careers in aviation.”
Dr. Kuldeep Rawat, ECSU’s dean of the School of Aviation, Emergency Management, Health and Technology, said ECSU's exclusive partnership with United Airlines will provide ECSU aviation science graduates who want to become pilots a direct route to a job offer with the airline.
“United Airlines staff will provide support and coaching to help our students on their journey to become a United Airlines pilot, which includes access to senior leadership, site visits and tours, and certain travel privileges,” he said.
Capt. Curt Brunjes, United's managing director of pilot strategy and Aviate, said the airline is excited about the partnership with ECSU.
"Though this partnership, aspiring ECSU aviators will connect with dedicated mentors to learn, train and pursue a direct path to a United flight deck,” he said.
Rawat and ECSU Provost Farrah Ward are scheduled to make brief remarks at Friday's ceremony. The event will also feature videos on the history of ECSU's aviation program, the history of United Airlines, and on United's Aviate program. Stacy Harris, a retired general and United pilot, is also scheduled to speak.
Following a ceremonial ribbon cutting that includes United representatives, ECSU aviation science students and staff, and Dixon, attendees will travel by van to the Elizabeth City Regional Airport for lunch and closing remarks by Dixon and United's CEO.