Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County’s business recruiting agency has tapped the city airport manager to serve as its interim economic development director once the current director leaves next month.
Elizabeth City Regional Airport Manager Scott Hinton will assume his additional duties with the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Commission when current director Christian Lockamy’s resignation takes effect Jan. 6.
Lockamy announced last week that he will be leaving Elizabeth City to become economic development director with the Henderson-Vance County Economic Development Commission in Henderson.
County Manager Sparty Hammett said the Airport Authority approved allowing Hinton to serve in the dual role as both airport manager and economic development director.
Pasquotank Board of Commissioners Chairman Lloyd Griffin, who also serves as chairman of the Economic Development Commission, said the commission chose Hinton for the interim role because of his familiarity with the Aviation Research and Development Park near the airport.
Hinton, who first served as airport manager from 2005 to 2014, returned to the role in July following the resignation of former airport manager Gordon Rowell, who resigned in March. Promoting economic development at the Aviation Park is one of the key aspects of the airport manager’s job.
“(Hinton) worked with the county manager and the city manager in the development of the Aviation Park,” Griffin said. “There is a lot of aviation activity that he has been involved in at the present time.’’
Hinton met with Lockamy on Tuesday to talk about what is “going on” with economic development in the county.
“I’m sorry to see Christian leave because I would have enjoyed working with him more,” Hinton said. “With COVID, we didn’t get to do as nearly as much work together as I would have hoped. Our offices have always worked closely together. It’s a pretty good fit between the two offices.”
Four years ago, then Economic Development Director Wayne Harris served as interim airport manager while the authority was searching for a new manager.
Hinton said his role as interim economic development manager is to “keep the ship afloat” while also looking for opportunities to attract business to the county.
“I want to support the (economic commission) board and help the board get through the search process so I can give a good pass-down to the incoming economic developer,” Hinton said. “I want to keep things moving that are already in progress.”
Griffin said he is confident that Hinton can handle both jobs until a full-time economic director is hired.
“This is not going to be something full-time right now anyway,” Griffin said. “It’s more like answering some calls and filling in the gaps. Scott knows what’s going on.”
The Economic Development Commission will discuss the search for a new director at its January meeting. Lockamy makes $87,555 a year and the EDC, which is made up of three county commissioners, three city council members and three members from the community, will hire the next director.
Lockmay said the decision to leave was a difficult one but is excited about a “new challenge” in the Triangle Area.
“Henderson-Vance County is an emerging market along the I-85 Corridor in the northern part of this marketplace,” Lockamy said. “It is situated in a key location along this route that connects Raleigh-Durham with the Richmond-Petersburg, Virginia area. It’s seen notable wins in recent years including Mako Medical Laboratories and Select Products.”
Hammett said Lockamy did an incredible job with data analysis that showed the economic development potential of the county. Lockamy was hired to lead local economic development in October 2018. Prior to coming to Pasquotank, Lockamy was the acting economic development manager in Greenville.
“(Lockamy’s) efforts laid the groundwork for the future,” Hammett said. “I wish him well with his new position. I am confident that we will be able to hire an economic development director to take us to the next level.”