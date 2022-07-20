A new hangar will be built at the Elizabeth City Regional Airport thanks to money included in the recently enacted state budget.
Airport Manager Scott Hinton said the airport will receive $7.2 million in state funding in the $27.9 billion state budget that was recently approved by the General Assembly and signed into law by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Hinton said some of the money will be used to build a hangar at the airport for the Elizabeth City State University aviation program. The money is coming from the state’s Short-Term Investment Fund, or STIF.
Hinton said the airport sought $14.5 million to fund a wish list that included the new hangar for ECSU, a new airport terminal, five box airplane storage hangars, relocating the airport fuel farm and renovating the existing terminal for use by ECSU.
“If we would have received the $14.5 million it would have done all of that,” Hinton said.
Hinton said the airport will have to reprioritize that wish list but that a hangar for ECSU will be at the top of list. The university’s aviation program has 11 Cessna 175 airplanes that students use for flight training.
“The most important thing is to give the university a hangar for their aircraft,” Hinton said. “Then it would be some additional box hangars. I think we will go back and try and get the rest of the money next year.’’
ECSU currently leases a small maintenance hangar at the airport.
“That is a short-term solution,” Hinton said. “It was a two-year lease until we could raise the money to get a better and permanent facility. I need that (maintenance) hangar back to put a maintenance provider at the airport. That is why we want to get that hangar built for the university.”
Hinton said the airport worked closely with state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, and state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, to secure the funding. He also said Senate Finance Committee Chairman Warren Daniel, R-Burke, also was instrumental in the effort.
Daniel’s daughter, Brenna Daniel, graduated from ECSU’s aviation science program and went on to become a flight instructor for the program. In November 2021, she was named National Collegiate Flying Association Regional Coach of the Year.
“Sen. Steinburg and Rep. Hanig were our chief champions in the Senate and the House and they really carried the water with support from Sen. Warren Daniel and Rep. Howard Hunter,” Hinton said. “We met in person with Sen. Steinburg and Rep. Hanig numerous times over the last year while working on the request.”
Hinton said only 10 of 72 public airports received STIF funding in the state budget.
“Only one other airport got more than we did,” Hinton said. “It’s a huge help for us and the university. It is great for our community.”