Airports across the region are in line to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars over the next five years thanks to the recently approved $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced on Thursday it will award $2.89 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to more than 3,000 airports around the country.
U.S. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who voted for the infrastructure bill, said he secured more than $458 million of that money for North Carolina airports over the next five years.
According to figures released by Tillis’ office, the 11 largest airports in the state will get more than 87% of the $91.6 million spent in the first year, with one airport — Charlotte-Douglas International — slated to get almost half of that.
Another 19 airports will receive $295,000 a year for five years, 30 others will get $159,000 a year for the five-year period, and 11 others will receive $110,000 a year.
Among airports in the region, Elizabeth City Regional Airport, Currituck County Regional Airport, Northeastern Regional in Edenton and Dare County Regional in Manteo will get $159,000 a year for five years.
Smaller airports in Kitty Hawk, Ahoskie, Hatteras, Plymouth and Marin County will get $110,000 a year for five years.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation website, the funds allocated to airports can be used for such things as runways, taxiways, terminals, airport transit connection projects and airport roadway projects.
“This airport funding will continue to drive economic development throughout our rural and urban communities, and I look forward to seeing these investments deployed to improve our critical infrastructure assets in the state,” Tillis said in a press release.