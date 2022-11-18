...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM EST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and
Roanoke and Pamlico Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal
waters.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM EST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Members of the Albemarle Chorale are shown during one of the group’s Christmas concerts last year. The Chorale will again be performing two concerts this holiday season, one at Edenton United Methodist Church in Edenton on Dec. 4 and a second at First United Methodist Church in Elizabeth City on Dec. 11.
Several Christmases ago, Albemarle Chorale director Lynwood Winslow was so captivated by the music from his PBS station playing on his car radio that he stayed behind the wheel until the end of the cantata even though he was parked in his own driveway.
The piece he was listening to was “The Star of Bethlehem” composed by Josef Rheinberger. This Christmas, Winslow is fulfilling a wish he made after hearing Rheinberger’s music for the first time — that the Albemarle Chorale could perform it.
We’ll be performing the cantada during two upcoming Sunday concerts: Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. at Edenton United Methodist Church at 225 Virginia Road, Edenton; and on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 201 South Road St., Elizabeth City.
This Christmas music, new to the Chorale and to our audiences, tells the Biblical story of Christ’s birth in an operatic way. Rheinberger wrote the piece for presentation in the theater, not for use in sacred settings.
His wife Fanny, a well-known poetess and one of his former students, wrote the lyrics for “The Star of Bethlehem,” which can be described as richly descriptive word painting.
Fanny died, however, before Josef was able to complete the work. As a result, he never heard his finished “Der Stern von Bethlehem” performed because it brought back painful recollections of Fanny’s illness and death.
Written in 1890, “The Star of Bethlehem” includes nine scenes which lyrically portray the Christmas story. Each choral scene adds another element to the Biblical narrative and is accompanied by a string octet, woodwinds and either an organ or piano or both. Soprano and baritone soloists help bring the scenes alive in a romantic and dramatic way.
In planning the second half of the concert, Winslow used the concept of the star of Bethlehem as the centerpiece for more traditional carols. This repertoire includes “There Shall a Star from Jacob Come Forth,” two different renditions of “Behold the Star,” “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem,” and “We Three Kings.” All five carols are from very different musical genres and will keep your toes tapping and familiar words on your lips.
Admission to our concerts is free. Donations are greatly appreciated. You can learn more about our upcoming concert, its soloists and musicians by finding us on our Facebook page, Albemarle Chorale.