HERTFORD — The Albemarle Commission this week celebrated 50 years of service to the region in areas such as grant administration, service coordination, and management of services like senior nutrition and employment training.

State Sen. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, told those gathered Tuesday evening for a celebratory dinner at Seven Sounds Brewing in Elizabeth City that the Albemarle Commission makes a difference every day in the lives of people in a 10-county region of northeastern North Carolina.