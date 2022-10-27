...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
1 of 2
This ocean-themed pottery will be among the items on display and for sale during the 62nd Albemarle Craftsman's Fair at Museum of the Albemarle this weekend. The three-day show starts Friday and concludes Sunday.
Artworks like this will be among the items on display and for sale during the 62nd Albemarle Craftsman's Fair at Museum of the Albemarle this weekend. The three-day show starts Friday and concludes Sunday.
This ocean-themed pottery will be among the items on display and for sale during the 62nd Albemarle Craftsman's Fair at Museum of the Albemarle this weekend. The three-day show starts Friday and concludes Sunday.
Artworks like this will be among the items on display and for sale during the 62nd Albemarle Craftsman's Fair at Museum of the Albemarle this weekend. The three-day show starts Friday and concludes Sunday.
The Albemarle's longest-running crafts fair gets underway on Friday and this year's show will be at a new location.
Instead of Knobbs Creek Recreation Center, where the Albemarle Craftsman's Fair has been held for decades, the 62nd fair will be held at Museum of the Albemarle at 501 S. Water St., Elizabeth City.
Besides being the region's longest-running crafts fair, the Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair, featuring the work of members of the Albemarle Craftsman's Guild, is also one of the oldest juried craft shows in North Carolina.
During the three-day show which runs through Sunday, guild members will be on hand demonstrating and selling their hand-crafted items that include quilts, leatherwork, woodwork, pottery, glass, jewelry and weaved baskets.
The show will be open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show's hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 for anyone 12 and over and free for those younger than 12.
A food truck will be outside the museum each day of the show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Friday, Wings-n-Thangs will be the vendor. Coinjock Marina will be on hand Saturday. Captain Bob's will be Sunday's vendor.
To help attendees get to and from the museum, Corinth Baptist Church will be providing free shuttle service throughout the weekend, with help from Kids Taxi on Sunday.
The shuttles will run during show hours and transport patrons to and from the museum to public parking lots, Mariners Wharf and Waterfront Park.