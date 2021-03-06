Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation plans to install a charging station for electric vehicles at the McDonald’s in Elizabeth City’s Tanglewood shopping center.
The cost of the station is being covered by a $74,534 rebate through the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality. Division officials recently announced the first rebates for “Level 2 charging projects” that are being funded by the NC Volkswagen Mitigation Settlement Program.
Level 2 charging stations work much faster than Level 1 (120-volt) chargers.
DEQ allocated 25 percent of the first phase of a Zero Emission Vehicle infrastructure allocation, or approximately $1.1 million, to Level 2 charging infrastructure projects. The Level 2 ZEV Charging Infrastructure Program uses a first-come, first-served rebate process to help interested parties install ZEV Level 2 charging infrastructure.
State officials said the primary goal of the rebates is to encourage increased use of ZEVs in place of gas-powered cars to mitigate nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and greenhouse gas emissions in the state.
Albemarle EMC spokesman Chris Powell said no date has been set for the installation of the charging station at Tanglewood.
“We have an agreement with the owner of the McDonald’s at Tanglewood Shopping Center and the NCDEQ, which will be providing a grant, to install an electric vehicle charging station at that location,” Powell said.
Once installed, the new station is expected to be the second in the Albemarle EMC service area. Powell noted there is currently a charging station at the Hampton Inn in Edenton.
“The DEQ grant is paying for the cost of the charging station,” Powell said. “Albemarle EMC is paying for the cost of our infrastructure to connect to the charging station.”
The charging capacity for the new station will be 62 kilowatts.