Food Bank of the Albemarle is temporarily closing and relocating the Albemarle Food Pantry, as construction to expand the food bank’s current facility continues.
The food pantry, which is administered by Food Bank of the Albemarle and located at 109 Tidewater Way, will close Tuesday after the last food distribution and reopen as a drive-through service at 1008 Halstead Boulevard, the site of the former Cycle Gallery, on Tuesday, June 14.
Hours of operation for the temporary location will be 9 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. The pantry will still provide canned goods, fresh produce and refrigerated items, like dairy and meats.
The food bank’s produce stand, which typically operates Monday and Thursday afternoons is postponed till further notice. Residents who normally visit the Albemarle Food Pantry can receive food at the Salvation Army and First Baptist Church pantries.
“This change will only affect the location that the Food Pantry distributes from, we will continue to provide the same level of quality, nutritious food” said Liz Reasoner, the food bank’s executive director. “We knew it was incredibly important to continue this vital service to the community while construction is underway.”
The temporary move to Halstead Boulevard comes as construction on phase two of expansion of the Food Bank’s current facility is expected to begin soon. The three-phase expansion project began in 2020 with the addition of a new 80,000 cubic foot freezer and cooler. The new freezer increased space at the food bank to store and distribute food by more than 650%.
Phase two will expand the food bank by 17,000 square feet to expand its warehouse space, provide room for a teaching kitchen, a climate-controlled space for volunteers and add improvements to the food pantry.
The food pantry at the Salvation Army is located at 602 N. Hughes Boulevard and is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday’s hours are 9 a.m. to noon.
The food pantry at First Baptist Church is located at 300 W. Main Street and is open Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.