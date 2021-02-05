The wait for the opening of Elizabeth City's newest movie theater is nearly over.
The Albemarle Movies 8 theatre complex in City Center West will open Feb. 26, a press release from R/C Theatres Management Corporation said Friday.
The eight-screen movie theatre will open with several new titles, including “Tom and Jerry” and “Raya and the Last Dragon,” as well as other titles that will appeal to movie-goers of all ages, the R/C Theatres release states.
“We are very excited to open this beautiful theatre complex in Elizabeth City and hope to draw from a large surrounding area,” said R/C Theatres President and CEO Scott Cohen. “We strive to provide an immersive movie-going experience for our customers and we hope that everyone enjoys the comfortable seats, the latest technology in projection and sound, as well as the large variety of food and drinks from our concessions area.”
The theatre features luxury-heated recliner seats, laser projection, Dolby sound, and a snack bar serving several hot menu items. Beer and wine will also be available.
The movie theatre was scheduled to open last summer but those plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cohen said R/C Theatres is “very concerned about the health and safety of our customers and staff” and will follow safety protocols set forth by CinemaSafe, a safety program developed by movie theaters across the country.
Those protocols include mandatory mask wearing anywhere in the theatre unless a person is eating or drinking. Social distancing will also be practiced and the theatre will be cleaned between shows.