Albemarle School officials have closed the Elizabeth City-based private school for the remainder of December, citing COVID-19 concerns.
A letter from Headmaster Melvin Hawkins addressed to "Albemarle School Family" said the school would close immediately after the end of school on Monday.
Hawkins said Tuesday he wanted to be clear that Albemarle School has not been closed by Albemarle Regional Health Services, the regional health department.
ARHS has not advised the school to end the semester early, he said, adding he stays in regular touch with local public health officials.
"I've got their number and they've got mine," Hawkins said.
Hawkins said the decision to close was a "preventive and proactive approach" to ensure the school returns for in-person classes in January.
Unlike public school districts in the area, Albemarle School did not open the school year by offering remote-only learning. The school has offered only in-person instruction since the school year began in August.
Hawkins suggested closing the private school now, in mid-December, would have little practical effect on student learning or school operations.
"We're talking about four days," he said, explaining closing now seemed to school officials like a simple way to promote health and safety with minimal disruption to the school schedule.
Hawkins noted that three of the days the school will be closed this month were already slated to be half-days because of student exams.
Students will not take mid-term exams but will still take final exams at the end of the school year, he said.
Albemarle School has reported fewer than five COVID-19 cases over the course of this school year, Hawkins said.
"We have not had any clusters," he said.
Hawkins said in the letter to staff, students and parents on Monday that the school had experienced a number of "COVID-related issues" in recent weeks.
"We have had positive cases at the school as well as instances where students or staff have been in preventive quarantine as a result of being in close contact with someone who had tested positive," Hawkins' letter states.
Given the increase in COVID cases in the area as well as the number of students, staff and parents who've been notified by contact tracers that they've been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Albemarle School decided to "adjust the remainder of the December calendar," Hawkins said.
Students have until Friday to complete and turn in all missing assignments, Hawkins said in the letter. Students' final semester grades will be determined by averaging their two nine-week grades, he said.
Hawkins said Albemarle School staff will be available until noon on Friday to assist students who have questions about missing assignments.