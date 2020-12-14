Albemarle School officials have closed the private school for the remainder of the month, citing COVID-19 concerns.
A letter from Headmaster Melvin Hawkins addressed to "Albemarle School Family" said the school would close immediately after the end of school on Monday.
Hawkins said the school had experienced a number of "COVID-related issues" in recent weeks.
"We have had positive cases at the school as well as instances where students or staff have been in preventive quarantine as a result of being in close contact with someone who had tested positive," Hawkins' letter states.
Given the increase in COVID cases in the area as well as the number of students, staff and parents who've been notified by contact tracers that they've been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus, Albemarle School decided to "adjust the remainder of the December calendar," Hawkins said.
Exams will not be taken as scheduled and students have until Friday to complete and turn in all missing assignments, Hawkins said. Students' final semester grades will be determined by averaging their two nine-week grades, he said.
Hawkins said Albemarle School staff will be available until noon on Friday to assist students who have questions about missing assignments.