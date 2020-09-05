Albemarle School so far has been able to hold in-person classes with no reported cases of COVID-19.
“We haven’t had any reported cases,” Headmaster Melvin Hawkins said Friday. “Everything has run pretty smoothly so far.”
Hawkins said he understands that the eventual emergence of a COVID-19 case is probably a matter of “when” rather than “if.”
But he emphasized that the school is taking all precautions seriously and everyone — students and staff — is complying with mask requirements and other procedures.
“We’re blessed to be able to still meet the children’s educational needs and also meet their social and emotional needs,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins said school staff are keeping their fingers crossed and will continue to remind students of important safety precautions.
Albemarle School is one of the few area schools holding in-person classes. Victory Christian School plans to reopen Tuesday with in-person classes, and the Perquimans County Schools are holding some in-person and online classes. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Camden County and Currituck County Schools are currently holding online-only classes, and plan to continue doing so for at least the first nine weeks of the year.