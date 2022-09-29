...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45
kt and seas 8 to 13 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Through Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North
Carolina, Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates,
Hertford, Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western
Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Greensville,
Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian is expected to make a second landfall in
South Carolina on Friday and track northwest across the
Carolinas Friday night. Several rounds of moderate to heavy
rain are likely in the watch area from Friday through Friday
night before the heaviest rain pushes offshore Saturday
morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches of rain are expected, with
localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches possible. Despite the dry
antecedent conditions, this will likely be enough to result
in a few instances of flooding, especially in urban and flood
prone areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM FRIDAY TO 4 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM Friday to 4 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Albemarle Sound area under storm warning, wind advisory
Both a tropical storm warning and wind advisory were issued for the Albemarle Sound area Thursday ahead of Hurricane Ian’s expected arrival in North Carolina Friday.
Local emergency management officials said Thursday Ian’s fast movement across Florida had sped up when the storm’s effects would be felt across the region.
In response, five area school districts canceled in-person school Friday, opting instead for remote learning, and a sixth canceled all classes.
The Currituck, Camden, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Edenton-Chowan, and Perquimans school districts will hold online classes Friday. The Northeast Academy for Aerospace and Advanced Technologies also will hold classes remotely Friday.
The Currituck County Schools, meanwhile, canceled all classes Friday.
College of The Albemarle also said it will be closed Friday for both students and employees. All COA activities set for Friday evening and the weekend are also canceled.
Elizabeth City State University said employees will telework and students will attend remote classes.
While the National Weather Service’s initial forecast called for the bulk of Ian’s impact to be felt on Saturday and Sunday, that will now happen Friday.
“Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida on Wednesday and is making its way across Florida at this time dumping heavy amounts of rain, producing severe wind damage, and heavy storm surge,” Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management said on Facebook early Thursday. “Ian traveled faster through Florida than anticipated, thus shifting the impact timing in our area to Friday morning through Friday night. We will continue to experience the impacts through late Monday.”
As a result, area residents can expect between 3-4 inches of rainfall through Saturday morning, with an additional 2-3 inches anticipated between Saturday and Tuesday, the post said. Some areas could see higher amounts of rainfall.
Heavy rains from Ian will create the potential for flash flooding “across the entire area,” emergency management said.
The area also should expect sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts of 50 mph Friday.
Elsewhere in the region, Dare County was also under a tropical storm warning and storm surge watch.
That affected the schedule for area high school football games. Both Camden and Currituck high schools were scheduled to play Thursday. Instead, Camden is now scheduled to host First Flight on Monday at 6:30 p.m., while Currituck is home against Manteo Monday at 7 p.m.
Both a gale force advisory and small craft advisory will be in effect through Friday night. With winds between 25-45 knots with gusts up to 45 knots and “extremely rough seas” expected, emergency management advised local mariners to “alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.”
To help North Carolina prepare for the storm’s arrival, Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. The declaration activates the state’s emergency plan and waives transportation rules, a press release states. It’s also designed to help the transport of fuel and critical supplies, help first responders and the agriculture industry and protect consumers from price gouging.