The director of the College of The Albemarle Foundation is leaving to return to the insurance industry.
Amy Alcocer will be joining the G.R. Little Agency where she will work as a commercial lines producer for the company, a press release states.
“I am excited to return to the insurance industry and I look forward to serving the community that I so love,” Alcocer said in the release Wednesday.
In addition to her work at the COA Foundation, Alcocer also has worked as events coordinator for the Elizabeth City Area Chamber of Commerce and as a commercial lines producer for five years with two other regional insurance agencies.
David Wright, a G.R. Little Agency principal, said the firm is excited Alcocer is joining the company.
“The key to being a good salesperson is developing relationships and this is not a skill that you can necessarily train a person to have," he said in the release. "This comes natural to Amy, as demonstrated in her outstanding service to our local community and the surrounding area for over 19 years."
According to the release, the COA Foundation's assets grew from $8.7 million to $11.9 million during Alcocer's tenure as executive director.
There was no immediate word from the foundation on how soon a successor to Alcocer will be named.