Walker lauded for oversight
of USCG’s fleet of aircraft
A U.S. Coast Guard officer assigned to the Elizabeth City-based Aviation Logistics Center has been named the service’s Engineer of the Year.
Cmdr. Matthew Walker, who serves as the Engineering Services Division Chief at ALC, has been named the 2020 Coast Guard Engineer of the Year, according to a service-wide announcement dated Nov. 24. The message was sent by Rear Adm. N.A. Moore, chief engineer for the Coast Guard.
In his message, Moore praised Walker for his work in overseeing the “airworthiness program of the entire Coast Guard aviation fleet,” which includes seven different types of aircraft.
“In doing so, he led 59 engineers through airworthiness assessments of aircraft in depot maintenance to include configuration management and engineering technical approval for upgrades to the MH-65E variant,” Moore said.
The MH-65 is one of two helicopters currently in use by the Coast Guard, the other being the MH-60.
Almost two years ago the Coast Guard launched a $390 million project to upgrade its 98 MH-65 helicopters to its latest variant, the E model. The upgrade gives the MH-65 a new digital avionics suite, improved structural modifications and all-new electrical wiring throughout the aircraft.
Walker was selected from a field of 15 candidates for the year’s top engineer.
“I applaud all the nominees for their accomplishments, along with their commanding officers and supervisors for taking the time to submit well-supported nominations,” Moore said. “Our successful CG mission execution requires talented engineers that possess in-depth technical knowledge, strong leadership skills, practical experience and professional credentials to provide mission support, while effectively and efficiently sustaining our cutters, boats, aircraft, systems and shore infrastructure.”
Among several other accomplishments, Moore also praised Walker for his leadership in the development of a specialized tool to be used in structural repairs on the HC-144 fixed wing aircraft. The tool earned a U.S. patent, Moore said.
Walker graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in 2001 and has served in the Coast Guard for 19 years, according to his biography. He has served tours both underway and ashore and has completed several deployments aboard Coast Guard cutters.
As a pilot and flight engineer, Walker completed several missions during the Coast Guard’s response to Hurricane Katrina, the 2010 Haitian earthquake, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, plus recent hurricanes Florence and Michael.
He’s also served as an instructor of thermodynamics, aerodynamics and advanced mathematics at the Academy, his biography states. He holds a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Florida.
According to the service-wide announcement, an awards ceremony to honor Walker will be held in Washington D.C. in February, pending COVID-19 conditions.