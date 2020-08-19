A weekend visit from a state Alcohol Law Enforcement agent resulted in Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6060 having to cease sales of alcohol.
The visit was part of compliance measures related to the state’s effort to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Scott Seddon, commanding officer of VFW Post 6060, said an ALE agent visited the post around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The post was hosting a spaghetti dinner and was scheduled to close at 6 p.m. The agent explained that because the state defines the post as a bar it could not sell alcohol under current COVID-19 restrictions, Seddon said.
Those restrictions are set in Gov. Roy Cooper’s Executive Order No. 141, which was issued in May and has been extended twice. The current extension is set to expire at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11.
The VFW facility includes a bar, plus a kitchen and a banquet room where guests can eat. Since the state began imposing COVID-19 restrictions in March, the VFW has relied on the sale of meals from its kitchen to generate revenue. In the early months, the VFW was closed except to customers ordering take-out meals.
On Tuesday, Seddon expressed surprise by the agent’s visit. He said back in June he called an ALE official in Raleigh to inquire about selling alcohol on site to guests eating meals. After all, under Executive Order 141 restaurants are allowed to serve on-premise alcohol to customers.
Seddon said the ALE official told him that as long as the VFW did not play music, host live bands, allow guests to play darts or billiards, and took other measures to tamp down its bar atmosphere, it could serve guests alcohol with their meals.
Seddon said after that conversation he felt assured he could reopen as business as usual, as long as the post adhered to certain restrictions, which also included social distancing and reduced occupancy. He explained that to the ALE agent, who left after issuing a verbal warning, Seddon said.
The VFW, which is located at 1433 N. Road Street north of town, is still open for meals.
Since the pandemic, the VFW has held several outdoor events to help raise money to keep the post open. In May, members held a fish fry that drew guests from as far away as the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, and in July it held a grilled chicken dinner.
This Saturday the VFW is hosting a pig pickin’ lunch from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Seddon said.
The post is doing OK financially and will be able to make it till Sept. 11, Seddon said.
In the days leading up to the deadline, Cooper is expected to announce whether he will extend Phase 2 again or move the state to Phase 3 of his reopening plan.