Arts of the Albemarle’s Maguire Theater will be the stage this weekend for the premiere of a new opera that takes audiences back down the rabbit hole to Wonderland. “Alice, an Operatic Wonderland,” is an original opera composed by Amy Scurria and written by Zane Corriher and Kelly Balmaceda.
“People can expect a reimagining of Lewis Carrol’s story,” said Balmaceda, who also stars as Alice. “It is modified to be a coming-of-age story for Alice.”
Balmaceda said Durham-based composer Scurria reached out to her about writing music for the production. When they first began discussing ideas, their thought was to create what Balmaceda described as a “children’s opera,” a one-act telling of the Wonderland story.
“Amy chose ‘Alice’ because it was her favorite story as a child,” Balmaceda explained.
However, as they began collaborating, what began as a one-act opera quickly blossomed into a full, two-act opera. And while “Alice” will be a familiar story for many, Balmaceda says it is reimagined to tell a “coming of age story.”
“She is discovering who she is,” said Balmaceda. “She learns to listen to her own voice.”
The first act of the opera is true to Carrol’s classic tale. The second act, however, takes creative license with the story and reimagines an Alice who makes not only her familiar trip to Wonderland but also a journey toward self-discovery and a sense of self-worth. She in fact declares at one point in the opera, “I am enough!”
“Alice finally learns, ‘I don’t have to listen to them. I can find my own way,’” Balmaceda said.
Balmaceda said the opera reflects a variety of genres, each suited to characters in the story. For example, the caterpillar character was written as a Gregorian chant, the Madhatter an “Americana jig,” and the Cheshire Cat a tango.
The opera found its way to Elizabeth City by way of the U.S. Coast Guard. Balmaceda is the wife of a Coast Guard officer once based in the area who now lives in Tampa, Florida. Scurria is the daughter of the late Norm Scurria, a retired Coast Guard officer, and Sue Scurria, of Elizabeth City. The two met while Balmaceda was living in the area, working with her co-star, Sandra Krueger, who operates Music Off Main.
Balmaceda says AoA’s Maguire Theater is an ideal location to stage the opera.
“The theater is perfect for what we’re doing,” she said. “Also, we have a community of people who know Sandra and me.”
Because of the pandemic, Balmaceda said work on the opera was completed almost entirely online. In fact, preliminary rehearsals were held on Zoom and the creators, cast, director and stage crew did not come together in the same place until the past week.
Since coming together to stage what Balmaceda calls a “workshop debut,” the opera has blossomed into a robust retelling of the Alice story, complete with professional costumes that reflect the original book’s illustrations by English illustrator, Sir John Tenniel.
Balmaceda said the opera’s cast includes professionals from “all over the country,” while the chorus is comprised of familiar, local performers.
Only two local performances of “Alice, an Operatic Wonderland” are scheduled: Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Balmaceda said a digital version of the opera eventually will be available on Music Off Main’s website, www.musicoffmain.com.
Beyond that, Balmaceda says it’s the creators hope — as it’s the hope of any artist about a new work — that companies across the country and perhaps the world will embrace “Alice” and perform it to audiences far and wide.