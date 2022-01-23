All area school districts, citing the potential for the refreezing of roads overnight following the weekend snowstorm, announced Sunday that student classes will be held remotely on Monday.
The Currituck, Edenton-Chowan, Camden, Perquimans and Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools all said on Facebook they'll offer remote instead of in-person learning on Monday.
Elizabeth City State University announced its campus will reopen for both in-person and online classes at 10 a.m. on Monday. Students will not be marked absent for classes that were scheduled earlier.
ECSU also said all essential employees should report to work. Non-essential employees will work remotely in the morning before reporting in person at 10 a.m.
The Currituck school district said instructional staff will post learning opportunities online and communicate expectations to students electronically.
As for school staff, non-essential personnel will report to their school after a two-hour delay. Essential staff should report to work on time or contact their supervisor if they're not able to do so.
Edenton-Chowan Schools said attendance is required for remote learning. Students will be expected to sign in and submit their work on time. Work will be assigned in SeeSaw, Google Classroom or as paper packets.
ECPPS said each school will follow up with students with specific information for remote learning on Monday. All after school and evening activities for Monday have been canceled.
ECPPS officials said they'll continue to monitor road conditions and announce school plans for Tuesday as soon as possible.
Chowan County and Currituck County also said Sunday their county offices will open at 10 a.m. on Monday following a two-hour delay. Currituck said the later opening time will allow county workers extra time to treat icy parking lots and sidewalks at county facilities.
The county’s recycling convenience centers and transfer station will be open on a normal operating schedule, Currituck said.
In Perquimans, county offices and town offices in Winfall will open at 11 a.m., but town offices in Hertford will open at 8 a.m. The county health department will be closed. The Perquimans-Chowan-Gates Landfill will open at 10 a.m.