All five school districts in the region have announced they won't hold in-person classes on Friday because of the winter storm expected to arrive in central and eastern North Carolina later today.
Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University have also canceled classes scheduled for Friday.
The Albemarle area will be under a winter storm advisory today from 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. on Friday, and a winter storm watch on Friday through Saturday morning. During the advisory period, residents can expect a mixture of rain and snow with total accumulation of up to one inch of precipitation, the National Weather Service said.
The weather service's latest forecast on the storm is calling for snow accumulation of between 4 and 6 inches through Saturday. That's down from Wednesday's forecast of 6-8 inches. Winds could gust up to 35 mph.
The Camden, Currituck and Perquimans school districts will be closed Friday and not offer remote learning. The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank and Edenton-Chowan Schools, however, plan to hold remote learning for students.
"It is not often that we get to experience snow in northeastern, NC and we hope this will be a day that you can enjoy with your children," Perquimans school officials said on Facebook, explaining their decision. "Stay safe, stay warm and enjoy the snow."
In addition to holding remote classes for students on Friday, ECPPS has canceled all after-school and evening activities for today, Friday and the weekend.
The district's After School Care program will remain open today; however, parents are encouraged to pick up their children as early as possible.
At ECSU, all non-mandatory operations will be suspended Thursday as of 5 p.m. That includes in-person classes and campus activities scheduled after 5 p.m.
Essential employees will report to work on Friday while non-essential employees will work remotely.
At MACU, all campus events scheduled for Friday and Saturday have been canceled.
Food service will continue as scheduled on Friday and Saturday for students who live in campus housing and are on MACU's meal plan.
Chowan County, meanwhile, became the first local government in the area to announce its offices will be closed on Friday.
Museum of the Albemarle also announced it will be closed Friday and Saturday because of the winter weather.