...INCREASED FIRE DANGER IN EFFECT TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...
Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday, with westerly winds 15 to
20 mph, gusting to 25 to 30 mph. These breezy conditions, in
tandem with temperatures warming into the low to mid 70s and
already dry fuels will present a period of elevated fire danger,
especially Tuesday afternoon.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly
CAMDEN — All five Camden County Schools were evacuated Monday morning following an emailed bomb threat against all of the schools, Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones said.
No bombs were found and students were returned to their classrooms by 11:30 a.m., Jones said in a post on the Sheriff's Office's app.
Jones said interim Camden Superintendent Travis Twiford contacted him at 9 a.m. about an email he had received threatening all five schools with a bomb. Jones said he immediately advised Twiford to evacuate each of the schools.
The evacuation was performed with a fire drill to "avoid mass panic" and all students were "sent away" from the targeted areas, Jones said.
Students from Camden County High School and Camden Early College were escorted to the high school football field, while students at Grandy Primary School and Camden Intermediate School were taken to the walking track at the back of the campus. Camden Middle School students were taken to the edge of the woods by the ballfield, Jones said.
"They weren't removed from the campus but they were removed from harm's way on the campus," he said in an interview.
The sheriff said he also contacted the county's school resource officers as well as law enforcement agencies in neighboring counties. The Sheriff's Office also requested a bomb-detecting K9 unit but none was available Monday morning, Jones said.
The Pasquotank Sheriff's Office sent six deputies to help Camden deputies search and clear all five Camden schools, he said.
About an hour into the incident, Camden officials learned that "several other" schools in North Carolina had also received a bomb threat on Monday, Jones said. It was not immediately known how many other schools received the threat. Jones said he knew the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools and Currituck County Schools had not received the threats because he checked with both districts.
Jones apologized on the app to parents and thanked them for their patience, saying his update on the threat — posted at 12:38 p.m. on Monday — was the first time he or other sheriff's employees had had a chance to provide any information about the bomb threat.
He said with deputies "busy searching, clearing and making sure the buildings were safe for the children to return to class, we simply could not post any sooner."
"We understand all the emotions that parents go through when something like this occurs so we make every effort to get information out as soon as we can," he said.
Jones said the department's lack of manpower to update parents about the ongoing incident "is one more reason why the Camden Sheriff's Office needs more deputies!"