Joe Jaumillot is like a lot of Americans these days: tickled at low price of gasoline but disappointed there are fewer places where he can drive to use it.
“If there wasn’t a pandemic in place, we’d be driving more often and driving further,” said Jaumillot, who was filling up his SUV on a recent Friday night at the Han-Dee Hugo’s convenience store off Halstead Boulevard in Elizabeth City.
The pandemic Jaumillot was talking about is of course the global oubreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease that, as of Thursday, had infected more than 1 million people around the world, killing more than 50,000 of them, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University. In the U.S. and North Carolina, the numbers of cases and deaths were 220,000 and 5,300 and 1,857 and 16, respectively.
The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted more Americans to stay closer to home, as they practice social distancing to prevent the virus’ spread. Even more people are staying home following Gov. Roy Cooper’s “stay-at-home” order that took effect Monday. The order bans gatherings of 10 or more people, orders the closing of businesses considered non-essential, and restricts travel to only essential activities like going to the grocery store or doctor’s office.
Jaumillot, who was interviewed prior to Cooper’s order, was particularly disappointed that he’s currently unable to drive to the Outer Banks, where both Dare and Currituck counties have, because of COVID-19, closed off access to visitors and non-resident property owners.
“If the bridge that leads to the Outer Banks beaches weren’t closed to guests, more people from Elizabeth City would drive down there. That’s what we usually do,” he said.
Although the price of crude oil rose by as much as 30 percent on Thursday after President Trump said he expects the price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia to end, the price for U.S. oil is still at its lowest price in 18 years. Earlier this week, it was selling for below $20 a barrel.
The plunge in the oil prices has been a boon for motorists at the pump. AAA said the national average for gasoline had fallen to $2.01 a gallon on Monday, 68 cents a gallon cheaper than a year ago. GasBuddy, meanwhile, put the national average price even lower: $1.99 a gallon.
In North Carolina, the average price was $1.84 on Monday, 10 cents cheaper than the week before. AAA officials said they expected gas prices to fall even more.
“Because of social distancing and the stay-at-home order, we are continuing to see even less traffic on the roadways,” Tiffany Wright, a AAA spokeswoman said in a press release. “These factors will ultimately drive down demand, increase gasoline supply and continue to lower pump prices for the foreseeable future.”
The situation is a reversal of what usually happens in spring, when the warmer weather prompts more motorists to get out on the road. Prices usually rise in response to the increased demand.
Demand this spring has fallen, however, with more people working and attending classes from home, practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Among those who still have to drive for work, the lower gas prices are something of a relief — even if they have fewer places to drive to.
Rachael Monson said she chose to fill up at Southgate Shell after checking gas prices around Elizabeth City. The gas station was selling gas for $1.79 a gallon when she filled up but has since dropped its price to $1.74.
“I love these low prices, especially for my big gas guzzler,” Monson said. “I drive a lot while I am working to deliver parts so I knew just where to stop.”
David Clifton also was filling up his pickup truck at Southgate Shell. His 45-minute commute to work each day forces him to fill his tank more often than other motorists who work locally.
“This price, in conjunction with GasBuddy is saving me money,” he said. “I wish the prices would stay low. It would help my budget.”